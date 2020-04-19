Have Insiders Been Buying Bygghemma Group First AB (publ) (STO:BHG) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bygghemma Group First AB (publ) (STO:BHG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Bygghemma Group First Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months Bygghemma Group First insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about kr41.75 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around kr63.90. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Bygghemma Group First Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Bygghemma Group First. President Adam Schatz purchased kr223k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Bygghemma Group First Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bygghemma Group First insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about kr484m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bygghemma Group First Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Bygghemma Group First. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bygghemma Group First. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Bygghemma Group First that deserve your attention before buying any shares.