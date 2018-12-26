Have Insiders Been Buying Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cann Group

Non-Executive Chairman Allan McCallum made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.50 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 120.00k shares worth AU$291k. Overall, Cann Group insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$2.43 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$1.72). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Cann Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Cann Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Deputy Chairman Philip Robert Jacobsen bought AU$41k worth of shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Cann Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cann Group insiders own about AU$39m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cann Group Insiders?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Cann Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.