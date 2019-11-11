Have Insiders Been Buying Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Cantex Mine Development

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cantex Mine Development

Chairman of the Board Charles Fipke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$6.2m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.00 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$1.63), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7033000 shares for CA$6.9m. But insiders sold 575175 shares worth CA$2.9m. Overall, Cantex Mine Development insiders were net buyers last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:CD Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

Cantex Mine Development is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Cantex Mine Development Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Cantex Mine Development shares. In total, insiders sold CA$389k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cantex Mine Development insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about CA$33m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cantex Mine Development Tell Us?

Insiders sold Cantex Mine Development shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.