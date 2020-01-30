Have Insiders Been Buying Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Check out our latest analysis for Central Federal

Central Federal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David Royer for US$67k worth of shares, at about US$13.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.01. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Central Federal share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Central Federal insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CFBK Recent Insider Trading, January 30th 2020 More

Central Federal is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Central Federal Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Central Federal. President Timothy O’Dell purchased US$14k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Central Federal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Central Federal insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Central Federal Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Central Federal and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Central Federal is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.