Have Insiders Been Buying New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Century Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Tolga Kumova bought AU$829k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.14 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 1.29m shares for a total of AU$1.5m. Overall, New Century Resources insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about AU$1.13. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.72 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:NCZ Insider Trading January 17th 19 More

Insider Ownership of New Century Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. New Century Resources insiders own about AU$93m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About New Century Resources Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in New Century Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in New Century Resources, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.