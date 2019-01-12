Are Insiders Buying Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (NSE:CEREBRAINT) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (NSE:CEREBRAINT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Manish Lakhi bought ₹237m worth of shares at a price of ₹31.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹269m for 8.12m shares purchased. In total, Cerebra Integrated Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹33.17. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹28.35). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:CEREBRAINT Insider Trading January 12th 19 More

Insiders at Cerebra Integrated Technologies Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Cerebra Integrated Technologies insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Specifically, Dilipkumar Lakhi bought ₹4.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Cerebra Integrated Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Cerebra Integrated Technologies shares, worth about ₹756m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.