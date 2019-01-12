Are Insiders Buying Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (NSE:CEREBRAINT) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (NSE:CEREBRAINT).
Do Insider Transactions Matter?
Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.
We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.
View our latest analysis for Cerebra Integrated Technologies
Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Manish Lakhi bought ₹237m worth of shares at a price of ₹31.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.
In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹269m for 8.12m shares purchased. In total, Cerebra Integrated Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹33.17. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹28.35). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!
There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.
Insiders at Cerebra Integrated Technologies Have Bought Stock Recently
It’s good to see that Cerebra Integrated Technologies insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Specifically, Dilipkumar Lakhi bought ₹4.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.
Insider Ownership of Cerebra Integrated Technologies
Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Cerebra Integrated Technologies shares, worth about ₹756m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.
So What Does This Data Suggest About Cerebra Integrated Technologies Insiders?
It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cerebra Integrated Technologies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .
If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.