Have Insiders Been Buying Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Chesswood Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Advisor to the Board Edward Sonshine made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$180k worth of shares at a price of CA$9.00 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$10.93 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Chesswood Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Chesswood Group insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Chesswood Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Chesswood Group. In total, insiders bought CA$333k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Chesswood Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chesswood Group insiders own about CA$45m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Chesswood Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Chesswood Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.