Have Insiders Been Buying China Everbright International Limited (HKG:257) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell China Everbright International Limited (HKG:257), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for China Everbright International

China Everbright International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director & Deputy GM Yanguo Hu bought HK$773k worth of shares at a price of HK$3.87 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$4.33 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the China Everbright International insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Yanguo Hu was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Yanguo Hu bought 240.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$3.87. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:257 Recent Insider Trading April 16th 2020 More

China Everbright International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does China Everbright International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of China Everbright International shares, worth about HK$62m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Everbright International Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of China Everbright International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing China Everbright International. For example, China Everbright International has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.