Are Insiders Buying China Health Group Limited (HKG:673) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell China Health Group Limited (HKG:673), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

China Health Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman Fan Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$32m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.035 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of HK$0.12. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid HK$33m for 917.9m shares purchased. While China Health Group insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:673 Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019 More

Does China Health Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that China Health Group insiders own 48% of the company, worth about HK$238m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About China Health Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China Health Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like China Health Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if China Health Group is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.