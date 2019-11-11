Have Insiders Been Buying Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:1053) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:1053), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chongqing Iron & Steel

insider Hung Sang Ng made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$12m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.38 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$0.88). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Hung Sang Ng.

Hung Sang Ng bought 13752000 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$1.29. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Chongqing Iron & Steel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Chongqing Iron & Steel insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about HK$98m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chongqing Iron & Steel Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Chongqing Iron & Steel insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.

