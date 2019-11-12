Are Insiders Buying Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Check out our latest analysis for Cora Gold

Cora Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Paul Quirk for UK£125k worth of shares, at about UK£0.038 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.059. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£165k for 4212871 shares. But they sold 100000 for UK£7.1k. Overall, Cora Gold insiders were net buyers last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:CORA Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Cora Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Are Cora Gold Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw Non-Executive Director Paul Quirk spend US$10k on shares. But that was only a smidgen more than the US$7.1k worth of sales. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership of Cora Gold

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Cora Gold shares, worth about UK£1.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cora Gold Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Cora Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But note: Cora Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.