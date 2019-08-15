Have Insiders Been Buying Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2007) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2007).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Country Garden Holdings

Country Garden Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Co-Chairman Huiyan Yang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$36m worth of shares at a price of HK$11.84 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$9.42). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 16.2m shares for a total of HK$179m. In the last twelve months Country Garden Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2007 Recent Insider Trading, August 15th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Country Garden Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Country Garden Holdings. Specifically, Executive Director Guokun Liang bought CN¥5.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Country Garden Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Country Garden Holdings insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about HK$116b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Country Garden Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?