Have Insiders Been Buying Countrywide plc (LON:CWD) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Countrywide plc (LON:CWD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Countrywide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Peter Long bought UK£287k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.10 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.74m shares worth UK£965k. In total, Countrywide insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about UK£0.14. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around UK£0.11). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.1m worth of Countrywide stock, about 0.6% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Countrywide Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Countrywide shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it’d be more encouraging if Countrywide insiders bought more shares in the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Countrywide.

