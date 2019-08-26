Have Insiders Been Buying Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Trustee Jason Shannon for CA$306k worth of shares, at about CA$15.43 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$15.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Jason Shannon was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:CRR.UN Recent Insider Trading, August 26th 2019

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about CA$8.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.