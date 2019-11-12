Have Insiders Been Buying CyberTech Systems and Software Limited (NSE:CYBERTECH) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CyberTech Systems and Software Limited (NSE:CYBERTECH).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CyberTech Systems and Software

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Viswanath Tadimety purchased 5765705 shares over the year. The average price per share was ₹0.28. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:CYBERTECH Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of CyberTech Systems and Software

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that CyberTech Systems and Software insiders own 51% of the company, worth about ₹670m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CyberTech Systems and Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CyberTech Systems and Software insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, CyberTech Systems and Software insiders feel good about the company's future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

