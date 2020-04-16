Have Insiders Been Buying Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for Dacian Gold

Dacian Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Barry Patterson for AU$980k worth of shares, at about AU$0.49 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Barry Patterson.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:DCN Recent Insider Trading April 16th 2020 More

Dacian Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Dacian Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Dacian Gold shares, worth about AU$11m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Dacian Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Dacian Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Dacian Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dacian Gold. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Dacian Gold you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: Dacian Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.