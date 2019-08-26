Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

DISH Network Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-founder & Chairman of the Board Charles Ergen for US$16m worth of shares, at about US$31.70 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$31.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$16m for 510k shares purchased. DISH Network insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at DISH Network Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, DISH Network insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Charles Ergen spent US$16m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of DISH Network

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DISH Network insiders own about US$261m worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DISH Network Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about DISH Network. Nice!