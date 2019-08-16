Are Insiders Buying Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Domain Holdings Australia

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Nicholas Falloon for AU$133k worth of shares, at about AU$2.65 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$2.93 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Domain Holdings Australia share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 214k shares worth AU$563k. In the last twelve months Domain Holdings Australia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Domain Holdings Australia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Domain Holdings Australia insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about AU$11m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Domain Holdings Australia Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Domain Holdings Australia and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.