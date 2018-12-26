Have Insiders Been Buying Donear Industries Limited (NSE:DONEAR) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Donear Industries Limited (NSE:DONEAR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Donear Industries

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹14m for 334.53k shares purchased. In total, Donear Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about ₹42.09 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is ₹35.50. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Donear Industries Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Donear Industries over the last quarter. Vishwanath Agarwal shelled out ₹1.9m for shares in that time. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Donear Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Donear Industries insiders own about ₹1.3b worth of shares (which is 70% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Donear Industries Insiders?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Donear Industries insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Donear Industries is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

