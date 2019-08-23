Have Insiders Been Buying EA Education Group Inc. (CNSX:EA) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in EA Education Group Inc. (CNSX:EA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

EA Education Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Winfield Ding bought CA$600k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.075 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.3m shares for CA$1.3m. But they sold 960k for CA$144k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by EA Education Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at EA Education Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that EA Education Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Winfield Ding bought CA$150k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. EA Education Group insiders own 80% of the company, currently worth about CA$2.7m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EA Education Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about EA Education Group. Looks promising! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .