Have Insiders Been Buying EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EEKA Fashion Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Rui Jin for HK$1.9b worth of shares, at about HK$9.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$9.43). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Rui Jin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of EEKA Fashion Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. EEKA Fashion Holdings insiders own about HK$5.1b worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EEKA Fashion Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about EEKA Fashion Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

