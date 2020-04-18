Have Insiders Been Buying Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Emclaire Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Freeman for US$322k worth of shares, at about US$32.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$22.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Emclaire Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:EMCF Recent Insider Trading April 18th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Emclaire Financial shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Emclaire Financial Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Emclaire Financial shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Emclaire Financial and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Emclaire Financial. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Emclaire Financial.

