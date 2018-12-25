Have Insiders Been Buying EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

EMIS Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Andrew Thorburn for UK£203k worth of shares, at about UK£8.95 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid UK£222k for 24.79k shares purchased. Overall, EMIS Group insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about UK£8.95 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of UK£8.64 attractive. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have EMIS Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We’ve only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at UK£976, in the last three months. Overall, we don’t think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does EMIS Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. EMIS Group insiders own about UK£20m worth of shares (which is 3.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The EMIS Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think EMIS Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in EMIS Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.