Are Insiders Buying Escorts Limited (NSE:ESCORTS) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Escorts Limited (NSE:ESCORTS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

View our latest analysis for Escorts

Escorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Ritu Nanda made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹6.2m worth of shares at a price of ₹618 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of ₹488. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹11m for 16750 shares purchased. Escorts insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:ESCORTS Recent Insider Trading, August 13th 2019 More

Escorts is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Escorts Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Escorts insider buying shares in the last three months. Head of Group Investment Companies & Whole-Time Director Nitasha Nanda purchased ₹986k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Escorts

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Escorts insiders own about ₹5.6b worth of shares. That equates to 9.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Escorts Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Escorts insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Escorts, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.