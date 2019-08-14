Are Insiders Buying Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Essentra plc (LON:ESNT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essentra

Chief Executive & Executive Director Paul Forman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£88k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.41 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£4.06). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid UK£336k for 85449 shares purchased. In the last twelve months Essentra insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£3.94. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Essentra Insiders Traded Recently?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth UK£1.2k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Essentra Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Essentra insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£2.2m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Essentra Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Essentra insiders bought more shares in the company.