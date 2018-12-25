Are Insiders Buying Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:CMI) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:CMI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Excelsior Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & Company Secretary Michael Glennon for AU$146k worth of shares, at about AU$1.46 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Michael Glennon was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Michael Glennon purchased 122.08k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.47. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Excelsior Capital insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about AU$21m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Excelsior Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Excelsior Capital. Looks promising! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

