Have Insiders Been Buying First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

First Internet Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Director Jerry Williams was not the only time they bought First Internet Bancorp shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$25.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$19.81). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 7500 shares for a total of US$180k. First Internet Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at First Internet Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at First Internet Bancorp over the last quarter. Jerry Williams purchased US$21k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that First Internet Bancorp insiders own about US$9.4m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Internet Bancorp Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more First Internet Bancorp stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for First Internet Bancorp.