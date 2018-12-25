Have Insiders Been Buying First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

First National Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Co-Founder Stephen J. Smith made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$550k worth of shares at a price of CA$29.62 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 32.02k shares worth CA$911k. But insiders sold 410.00 shares worth CA$11k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First National Financial insiders. They paid about CA$28.47 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of CA$26.22 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:FN Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Are First National Financial Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw Independent Director Robert Mitchell spend CA$11k on shares. But that was only a smidgen more than the CA$11k worth of sales. Overall, we don’t think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First National Financial insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about CA$206m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The First National Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like First National Financial insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future.