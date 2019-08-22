Have Insiders Been Buying Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

View our latest analysis for Fox

Fox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman Keith Murdoch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$21m worth of shares at a price of US$35.29 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$33.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Keith Murdoch was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$42m for 1.2m shares. On the other hand they divested 600k shares, for US$20m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Fox insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FOXA Recent Insider Trading, August 22nd 2019 More

Fox is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Fox Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Fox. Insiders spent US$42m on shares. But Keith Murdoch sold shares worth US$20m. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of Fox

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fox insiders own about US$185m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fox Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Fox. That's what I like to see! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Fox, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.