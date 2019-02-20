Have Insiders Been Buying Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Shares This Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Freelancer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Barrie for AU$71k worth of shares, at about AU$0.42 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was at a lower price. The purchase might not be the best indicator of confidence in the current valuation.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 903.39k shares for a total of AU$426k. In total, Freelancer insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.47. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today’s share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:FLN Insider Trading February 20th 19 More

Does Freelancer Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Freelancer insiders own about AU$241m worth of shares (which is 83% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Freelancer Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Freelancer shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Freelancer insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

