Are Insiders Buying Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Genprex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Julia Feldman for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$5.00 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 60.50k shares worth US$302k. In total, Genprex insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$4.99. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is US$1.00. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Genprex insiders own about US$1.9m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Genprex Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Genprex insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it’d be more encouraging if Genprex insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Genprex, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

