Have Insiders Been Buying GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

GFG Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Brian Skanderbeg for CA$80k worth of shares, at about CA$0.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

GFG Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that GFG Resources insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about CA$1.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The GFG Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded GFG Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more GFG Resources stock. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

