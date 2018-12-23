Are Insiders Buying Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (HKG:1086) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (HKG:1086).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Goodbaby International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Martin Pos for HK$12m worth of shares, at about HK$3.01 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Martin Pos.

Martin Pos purchased 5.20m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$3.02. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1086 Insider Trading December 23rd 18 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Goodbaby International Holdings insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about HK$192m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goodbaby International Holdings Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Goodbaby International Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Goodbaby International Holdings.

