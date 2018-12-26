Have Insiders Been Buying GSH Corporation Limited (SGX:BDX) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell GSH Corporation Limited (SGX:BDX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

GSH Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive Chairman Seng Hui Sam Goi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.7m worth of shares at a price of S$0.47 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Seng Hui Sam Goi.

Seng Hui Sam Goi bought 12.71m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.47. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. GSH insiders own 61% of the company, currently worth about S$431m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The GSH Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about GSH. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

