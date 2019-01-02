Have Insiders Been Buying Gunnebo AB (STO:GUNN) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Gunnebo AB (STO:GUNN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gunnebo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Göran Bille for kr944k worth of shares, at about kr23.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 58.00k shares worth kr1.4m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Gunnebo insiders. The average buy price was around kr24.08. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around kr22.40). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:GUNN Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

Gunnebo Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Gunnebo insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought kr1.2m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gunnebo insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about kr14m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Gunnebo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Gunnebo we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

