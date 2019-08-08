Are Insiders Buying Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (HKG:896) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (HKG:896).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanison Construction Holdings

Non-Executive Chairman Mou Sing Cha made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$1.7m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.73 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$1.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 6.1m shares for a total of HK$9.4m. While Hanison Construction Holdings insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about HK$1.53. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Hanison Construction Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Hanison Construction Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought HK$2.3m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Hanison Construction Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hanison Construction Holdings insiders own about HK$655m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.