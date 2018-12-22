Have Insiders Been Buying Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanmi Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Kiho Choi bought US$173k worth of shares at a price of US$24.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$469k for 18.00k shares purchased. In total, Hanmi Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$26.07. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is US$18.52. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HAFC Insider Trading December 22nd 18 More

Insider Ownership of Hanmi Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Hanmi Financial insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$12m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hanmi Financial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Hanmi Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Hanmi Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

