Have Insiders Been Buying Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:HTG) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:HTG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Keiran Slee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$298k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.022 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$329k for 14.90m shares. On the other hand they divested 3935765 shares, for AU$145k. Overall, Harvest Technology Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:HTG Recent Insider Trading April 22nd 2020 More

Harvest Technology Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Harvest Technology Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Harvest Technology Group shares. In total, insiders sold AU$118k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Harvest Technology Group insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Harvest Technology Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Harvest Technology Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 7 warning signs for Harvest Technology Group (3 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.