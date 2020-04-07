Are Insiders Buying Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Hastings Technology Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kee Chang Mun for AU$2.5m worth of shares, at about AU$0.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.064 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Hastings Technology Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:HAS Recent Insider Trading April 7th 2020 More

Hastings Technology Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Hastings Technology Metals. Non-Executive Director Jean-Claude Steinmetz bought AU$35k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Hastings Technology Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 26% of Hastings Technology Metals shares, worth about AU$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hastings Technology Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Hastings Technology Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.