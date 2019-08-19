Have Insiders Been Buying Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG:1044) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG:1044).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hengan International Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO & Executive Director, Da Xu, sold HK$311m worth of shares at a price of HK$67.85 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (HK$54.45). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Da Xu was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.6m shares for HK$476m. But insiders sold 5.7m shares worth HK$389m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Hengan International Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Hengan International Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hengan International Group insiders own about HK$27b worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hengan International Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Hengan International Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hengan International Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future.