Have Insiders Been Buying Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HKG:6893) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HKG:6893), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Hin Sang Group (International) Holding insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about HK$13m. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Hin Sang Group (International) Holding shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Hin Sang Group (International) Holding and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

