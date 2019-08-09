Have Insiders Been Buying HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mary Vincent, for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$29.57 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$27.52. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15000 shares worth US$430k. But they sold 8477.16 for US$251k. In total, HomeStreet insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at HomeStreet Have Bought Stock Recently

At HomeStreet,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In fact, three insiders bought US$147k worth of shares. But we did see insider Charles Griege sell shares worth US$551. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does HomeStreet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.2% of HomeStreet shares, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HomeStreet Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest HomeStreet insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.