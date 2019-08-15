Have Insiders Been Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Houston Wire & Cable Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Roy Haley for US$243k worth of shares, at about US$6.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.57. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 121k shares worth US$737k. Houston Wire & Cable insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HWCC Recent Insider Trading, August 15th 2019 More

Houston Wire & Cable Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Houston Wire & Cable. In total, insiders bought US$58k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.6m worth of Houston Wire & Cable stock, about 4.8% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Houston Wire & Cable Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Houston Wire & Cable insiders are expecting a bright future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .