Have Insiders Been Buying iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

See our latest analysis for iCollege

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iCollege

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Simon Tolhurst bought AU$212k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.069 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.073. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for iCollege share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Simon Tolhurst was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Simon Tolhurst purchased 4.0m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.058. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:ICT Recent Insider Trading, August 9th 2019 More

iCollege is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does iCollege Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. iCollege insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About iCollege Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in iCollege and their transactions don't cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But note: iCollege may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.