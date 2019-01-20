Have Insiders Been Buying IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IEC Electronics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Charles Hadeed bought US$54k worth of shares at a price of US$5.42 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly lower prices. It may not shed much light on insider confidence at the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$117k for 22.00k shares purchased. Overall, IEC Electronics insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about US$5.31. We don’t deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today’s levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AMEX:IEC Insider Trading January 20th 19 More

Insider Ownership of IEC Electronics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests IEC Electronics insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$1.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The IEC Electronics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think IEC Electronics insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for IEC Electronics.

