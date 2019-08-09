Are Insiders Buying Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider James Roland-Travers Spenceley bought AU$530k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.011. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.0m shares worth AU$628k. But insiders sold 1.2m shares worth AU$23k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Indoor Skydive Australia Group insiders. They paid about AU$0.037 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Indoor Skydive Australia Group, over the last three months. insider Gavin Parry only netted AU$23k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Indoor Skydive Australia Group insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$237k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Indoor Skydive Australia Group Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Indoor Skydive Australia Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.