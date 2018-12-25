Have Insiders Been Buying Jia Group Holdings limited (HKG:8519) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Jia Group Holdings limited (HKG:8519).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Jia Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairperson & CEO Pui Yain Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$1.7m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.12 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Pui Yain Wong.

Pui Yain Wong purchased 14.78m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.12. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jia Group Holdings insiders own 55% of the company, currently worth about HK$52m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jia Group Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Jia Group Holdings. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

