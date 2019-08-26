Are Insiders Buying Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kenmare Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Steven McTiernan bought UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.90 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.54), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 97804 shares for a total of UK£187k. Kenmare Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Kenmare Resources insiders have about 0.8% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.2m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kenmare Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kenmare Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Kenmare Resources insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kenmare Resources, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

