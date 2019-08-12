Are Insiders Buying Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Keurig Dr Pepper

Director Peter Harf made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$25.44 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$29.09. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$13m for 535k shares purchased. While Keurig Dr Pepper insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Keurig Dr Pepper Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Director Robert Singer bought US$145k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Keurig Dr Pepper insiders own about US$341m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Keurig Dr Pepper Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Keurig Dr Pepper insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising!