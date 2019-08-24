Have Insiders Been Buying Kirloskar Brothers Limited (NSE:KIRLOSBROS) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Kirloskar Brothers Limited (NSE:KIRLOSBROS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

See our latest analysis for Kirloskar Brothers

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kirloskar Brothers

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & MD Sanjay Kirloskar bought ₹83m worth of shares at a price of ₹272 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of ₹144. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Sanjay Kirloskar was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Sanjay Kirloskar bought a total of 320k shares over the year at an average price of ₹270. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:KIRLOSBROS Recent Insider Trading, August 24th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Kirloskar Brothers insiders own 42% of the company, worth about ₹4.9b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kirloskar Brothers Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kirloskar Brothers insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Kirloskar Brothers insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.